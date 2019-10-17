Howard Capital Management Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Capital Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 872.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 878,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.