Howard Capital Management Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 1.8% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after buying an additional 725,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,133,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,544,000 after buying an additional 114,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after buying an additional 195,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. 5,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.