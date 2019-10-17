Howard Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.93. 642,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

