Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 549.31 ($7.18) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.55.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

