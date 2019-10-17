HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €160.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €147.61 ($171.64).

Shares of SRT3 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €170.10 ($197.79). The stock had a trading volume of 64,389 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €172.33. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a one year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

