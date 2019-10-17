HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Update

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 140,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.60. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

