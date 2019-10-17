Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $958.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $958.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $984.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $933.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.43. 254,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.