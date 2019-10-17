Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €50.00 by Bank of America

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.90 ($71.98).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €37.04 ($43.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

