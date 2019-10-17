Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hunting to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 693.82 ($9.07).

Shares of LON:HTG traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 406 ($5.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a market capitalization of $677.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

