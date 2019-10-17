Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.95

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.95 and traded as low as $85.50. Huntsworth shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 310,074 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNT shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Huntsworth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get Huntsworth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $328.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Huntsworth news, insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £44,649 ($58,341.83).

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.