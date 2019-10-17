Hurify Price Up 169.2% Over Last Week (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Hurify has a total market cap of $60,846.00 and $1,050.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hurify has traded 169.2% higher against the dollar. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, LATOKEN, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

