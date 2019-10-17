Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 484 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 486,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. 433,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,407. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

