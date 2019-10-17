Hype Token (HYPE) Price Reaches $0.0010

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Hype Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Hype Token has a market cap of $43,658.00 and approximately $3,034.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hype Token has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hype Token Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 51,498,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,993,933 tokens. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token. The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken. Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hype Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

