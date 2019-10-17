i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $609,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

