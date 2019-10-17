Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 310 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBST. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

LON:IBST traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 255 ($3.33). 1,478,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.60 ($3.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Claire Hawkings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £21,300 ($27,832.22).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

