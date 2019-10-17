Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 147,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.