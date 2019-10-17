Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,112 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $32,385.12.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 259 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $655.27.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 3,145 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $15,787.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Ideal Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

