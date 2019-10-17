IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $557.19

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $557.19 and traded as high as $627.40. IG Group shares last traded at $620.20, with a volume of 1,036,666 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 671.50 ($8.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 558.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07). Also, insider June Felix acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £48,828 ($63,802.43).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

