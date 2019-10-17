IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.88

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 2771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,737,000 after buying an additional 4,468,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,601,000 after buying an additional 2,945,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,262,000 after buying an additional 1,817,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,972,000 after buying an additional 715,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 672,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

