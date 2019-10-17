IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Up 10.2%

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 9,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

IMMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

