Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,810.45 ($36.72).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,841.40 ($24.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,736.20 ($22.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44).

In related news, insider Mark Williamson bought 1,489 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, with a total value of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant bought 1,250 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

