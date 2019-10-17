Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 211,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,221.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,641. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

