Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 136,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 81,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

