Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infosys by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,131 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17,992.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,323,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

