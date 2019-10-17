Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gray Television worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230. Company insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,745. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.