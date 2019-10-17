Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,695. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

