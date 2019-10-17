Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $21.93 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

