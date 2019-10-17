Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 177,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.