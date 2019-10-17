Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,246. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.