Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 282,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,982. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

