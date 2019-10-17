Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 9.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 7,505,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 1,998,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 205.75% and a negative net margin of 489.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

