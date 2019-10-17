Insider Buying: Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,296.35).

BOWL opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The company has a market cap of $345.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.70. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 255 ($3.33).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

