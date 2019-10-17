Insider Buying: Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) insider Duncan W. A. Budge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,725.47).

Shares of LON LWI opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,435 ($18.75). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.