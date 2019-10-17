Insider Buying: McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director Purchases C$13,475.00 in Stock

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at C$163,240.

TSE MCB opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. McCoy Global Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on McCoy Global from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

