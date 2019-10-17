Insider Selling: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Sells 322,150 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 322,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £834,368.50 ($1,090,250.23).

Shares of LON:CLI traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 266.50 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 587,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

