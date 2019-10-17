Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

