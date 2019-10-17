Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 474,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Argus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

