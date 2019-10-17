Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,905.00.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $69,960.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Kevin Maddock sold 2,646 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,806.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $78,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.11. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

