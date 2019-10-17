Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 620 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $91,307.40.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $91,890.20.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $94,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $92,907.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $95,418.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $90,210.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $89,056.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $97,377.20.

NYSE:CRM opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.