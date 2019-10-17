Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells 937 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $109,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Karyn Smith sold 19,083 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,385.16.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Karyn Smith sold 19,917 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $2,519,301.33.

On Thursday, August 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $242,061.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $3,218,104.23.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $20,108,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 33.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,743,000 after acquiring an additional 894,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

