Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VSLR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 311,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,859. The firm has a market cap of $846.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.34. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

