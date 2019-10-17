Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 6,291 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,451.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wayfair stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.92. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.