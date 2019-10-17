Insider Selling: Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Insider Sells C$24,600.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby sold 15,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,056,800 shares in the company, valued at C$11,573,152.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

