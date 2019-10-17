Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INSP. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $149,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,490 shares of company stock worth $11,511,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 46,026 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

