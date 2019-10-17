Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insteel Industries an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 138,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 841.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 536.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 102,043 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 209,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,591. The stock has a market cap of $382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.68. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

