Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

NTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.01. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 1,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 624,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 581,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 729,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

