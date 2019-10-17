IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IGXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 541.77% and a negative return on equity of 179.90%. Analysts predict that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

