Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Interface by 783.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Interface by 119.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Interface by 93.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interface by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

