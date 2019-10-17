Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.19. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

