International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $43.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

IP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,149. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,157,000 after buying an additional 370,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

